Goat yoga is the latest fitness craze to sweep the United States.

Young and old are lining up for the popular classes that can leave participants not only saying "namaste" but also in stitches.

Every day in Los Angeles, hundreds of yoga classes take place. Residents of the city are addicted to fitness, including its latest form.

They say goat yoga provides them an unexpected and extra benefit -- working out with animals helps reduce stress even more than other forms of yoga.

TRT World’s Frances Read has more from Los Angeles, California.