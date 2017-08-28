POLITICS
Goat yoga wows US devotees
Farms across the country are hosting the latest fitness craze to take off in the United States. Big cities are getting in on the act too.
A devotee at a goat yoga class organised by Lavenderwood Farm in Thousand Oaks, California. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2017

Goat yoga is the latest fitness craze to sweep the United States.

Young and old are lining up for the popular classes that can leave participants not only saying "namaste" but also in stitches.

Every day in Los Angeles, hundreds of yoga classes take place. Residents of the city are addicted to fitness, including its latest form. 

They say goat yoga provides them an unexpected and extra benefit -- working out with animals helps reduce stress even more than other forms of yoga.

TRT World’s Frances Read has more from Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
