A car bomb killed at least 11 people in a crowded vegetable market in a Shia Muslim district of Baghdad on Monday, police and medics said.

The car rigged with explosives detonated in the mainly Shia eastern district of Jamila, police said, as Iraqi government forces were preparing to declare victory over Daesh more than 400 km (250 miles) further north in the city of Tal Afar.

It was not immediately clear if a suicide bomber had driven the vehicle to the target or if it was a parked car bomb, police sources said.

Members of Iraq's security forces were among the victims, medical sources said, confirming the toll.

The car bomb comes as Iraqi forces and the Hashd al Shaabi paramilitary coalition dominated by Shia fighters, some from Sadr City, battle Daesh in their last pocket in the northern province of Nineveh.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, though Daesh militants have claimed responsibility for a string of other recent attacks in the capital.