President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Israel should end actions which undermine efforts to reach a two-state solution.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “To find a solution and provide peace is not only in Palestinians’ favour but also that of Israel.”

“As Turkey, we always back efforts to accelerate the peace process,” Erdogan added, going on to say that the process needed to acknowledge and protect Palestinian rights.

“We do not want the holy city of Jerusalem, which we have served for four centuries, to dominate the news with blood, tears and conflict,” the Turkish president said.

Historical responsibility

Erdogan also called on the international community to support Palestine's claim to be an independent state based on the 1967 borders.

"A two-state solution is a historical responsibility the international community has towards Palestinian people. A peaceful solution is not only for the benefit of our Palestinian brothers but also for Israelis," Erdogan said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated the importance of independent Palestinian state and said: "We want our people to live with dignity and sovereignty in their independent Palestinian state within the borders of 4th June 1967, with east Jerusalem as its capital."

TRT World’sHasan Abdullah reports has more details from Ankara.

Earlier, Abbas arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit where he was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

Top officials, including Chief of Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) Hakan Fidan, also attended the meeting of two leaders.

Abbas' visit comes days after US presidential adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to try to jumpstart peace talks.

Last month, tensions rose in Jerusalem after Israeli security forces closed down the Al-Aqsa compound and cancelled weekly Friday prayers for the first time in nearly five decades, following a shootout that left three Palestinians and two Israeli policemen dead near the flashpoint holy site in East Jerusalem in July.