Anti-racism activists begin march from Charlottesville to Washington
Around 200 people have begun walking from Charlottesville to Washington to protest against a far-right rally in the Virginia city.
Participants of Charlottesville to D.C: The March to Confront White Supremacy leave the town in Virginia on 10-day trek to Washington. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Anti-racism activists have begun a 10-day march on Monday from Charlottesville to Washington.

The protest is against a far-right rally in the Virginia city and what they called President Donald Trump’s reluctance to condemn its white nationalist organisers.

The “March to Confront White Supremacy” is the latest demonstration following the August 12 rally in Charlottesville, when one woman was killed after a man drove a car into a crowd of anti-racism counterprotesters.

Trump received fierce criticism from across the political spectrum after he first blamed “many sides” for the violence. Under pressure, he later condemned neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan by name, but that did little to appease his opponents.

March organisers said that about 200 people began walking on Monday evening from Charlottesville. 

That number is expected to rise as the march nears its end in Washington on September 6.

“What we’re trying to do is unite the country,” one of the organisers, Cassius Rudolph of People’s Consortium for Human and Civil Rights, said. 

“We’re standing up to confront white supremacy.”

SOURCE:Reuters
