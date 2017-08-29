WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians look to the UN where they see the US failing them
Ahead of a visit by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, many Palestinians are looking to the UN as an honest broker given what they say is a pro-Israel bias in Washington towards the decades-old conflict with Israel.
Palestinians look to the UN where they see the US failing them
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) watches as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, August 28, 2017.  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

In recent days a steady stream of diplomats to Israel and Palestine have met regional leaders in a bid to restart peace talks.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner was in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank last week, where he met Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner repeated Donald Trump's pledge that the US president is committed to achieving peace.

But many Palestinians in the occupied territories see little hope under US auspices for movement to end the decades-old conflict with Israel, given what they say is a clear pro-Israel bias in Washington.       

"This administration keeps adopting Israeli positions, it has failed to even mention the two-state solution ever since it was elected; which is unprecedented. The message is very clear: we cannot have the United States as a mediator," said Mustapha  Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative Politburo.  

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Ramallah.

Palestinians such as Barghouti are hoping that the  UN can step into a process they say the US is failing.  

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayel has this report from the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us