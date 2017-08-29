WORLD
3 MIN READ
Harvey in pictures
Ordinary Texans are doing much of the hard rescue and recovery work as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the state.
Harvey in pictures
Volunteers push a boat with evacuees to high ground in Houston, Texas, US, August 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Texans' mythic toughness has been on display as people battle the strongest storm to hit the state in 50 years.

Federal and state authorities have mobilised a massive rescue and clean-up operation. But much of the hard work is also being done by ordinary people who want to help out their neighbours. 

"It has been like all of us coming together," said one evacuee taking shelter at a convention centre. "They have been feeding us all day, giving the kids snacks. The volunteers and the Red Cross and the police, they are really doing their job."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us