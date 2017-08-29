Texans' mythic toughness has been on display as people battle the strongest storm to hit the state in 50 years.

Federal and state authorities have mobilised a massive rescue and clean-up operation. But much of the hard work is also being done by ordinary people who want to help out their neighbours.

"It has been like all of us coming together," said one evacuee taking shelter at a convention centre. "They have been feeding us all day, giving the kids snacks. The volunteers and the Red Cross and the police, they are really doing their job."