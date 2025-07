Vivian Donkor is a goalkeeper for Hassacass Ladies FC-Ghana, the three-time champions in Ghana's women's premier league.

Her dream is to one day play for the national team.

She may have the skills.

But there's a lot still standing in her way.

She works two jobs, and the team has to deal with sub-standard facilities.

These are typical of the challenges many female footballers in Ghana face as they strive for glory.

TRT World’s Gladys Njoroge-Morgan has more.