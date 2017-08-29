WORLD
3 MIN READ
Monsoon floods kill over 500 in eastern India
Surging river waters have so far affected 17 million people in the eastern state of Bihar, officials say.
Monsoon floods kill over 500 in eastern India
A woman walks through a flooded village in Motihari, Bihar state, India. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

The death toll from monsoon floods in eastern India has reached 514, officials said on Tuesday.

Surging water from rivers has inundated several districts across the eastern Bihar state.

The floods have so far affected more than 17 million people. Rescue workers are scrambling to provide aid to those stranded.

''The number of affected districts is 29. In these 29 districts there are 187 blocks, 2,371 village councils and a population of approximately 17.1 million has been affected. According to figures of yesterday (August 28), 514 people have been killed in the floods,'' Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Bihar’s disaster management minister, said.

Floods hit Mumbai

Heavy monsoon rains also brought India's financial capital to a grinding halt on Tuesday, with authorities struggling to evacuate people before a high tide was expected to add to the chaos.

Incessant rain flooded low-lying areas of Mumbai and paralysed train services used by hundreds of thousands of commuters daily, with many stranded at stations. 

Poor visibility has forced airport authorities to divert some flights.

Thousands waded through waist-deep water to reach home after the megacity received more than 100 mm (4 inches) of rainfall. 

Children were sent home early from school. Weather officials are predicting more heavy rains over the next 24 hours and have urged people to stay indoors. 

A high tide is expected to hit the city later on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Response Force launched a rescue mission with police to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

"The heavy rains, flooding, are delaying our rescue work. Even we are stranded," said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police.

Rainwater flooded the King Edward Memorial Hospital in central Mumbai, forcing doctors to vacate the paediatric ward.

"We are worried about infections ... the rain water is circulating rubbish that is now entering parts of the emergency ward," said Ashutosh Desai, a doctor in the 1,800-bed hospital.

Although Mumbai is trying to build itself into a global financial centre, parts of the city struggle to cope during annual monsoon rains.

Floods in 2005 killed more than 500 people in the city. The majority of deaths occurred in shanty town slums, which are home to more than half of Mumbai’s population.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us