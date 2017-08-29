WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar expels aid workers as attacks intensify on Rohingya
Myanmar government accuses international NGOs of supporting armed groups as violence continues to escalate in the region.
In this file photo, Rohingya women and children wait in a queue to collect water at the Leda camp, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Myanmar government on Tuesday blamed international aid groups for helping fighters in the Rakhine state and expelled them from the region. 

Violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims has been described as the worst in five years. Thousands have fled the country to neighbouring Bangladesh. 

"We have found out that insurgents using NGO aid materials to make weapons," said Myanmar's Home Affair Minister General Kyaw Swe, during a press conference held in Yangon. 

One aid worker spoke to TRT World, whose name we cannot reveal because of security reasons, said people left behind now are facing more violence than ever before. 

The Human Rights Watch, US based rights group,  wanted the Myanmar government to grant access to independent monitors in order to assess allegations of human rights violations. 

The UN secretary General Antonio Guterres  also condemned the violence and the killings of the civilians.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more on the story.

To read a detailed report click here.

SOURCE:TRT World
