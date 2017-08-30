Nothing is better on a hot summer's day than ice cream.

But not in Gaza, where severe electricity cuts are affecting businesses and depriving long-suffering residents of a favourite summer treat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit camps in the Gaza strip on Wednesday.

Ice cream may not be on his agenda as the besieged territory grapples with a crippling economic blockade and squabbling Palestinian factions.

But it's symptomatic of the crisis, so maybe it should be.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports.