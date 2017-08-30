Muslims from all over the world are travelling via plane and some by car to Mecca in the Saudi kingdom for the Hajj pilgrimage.

But a group of British men are taking a different route, by peddling over mountains, rivers and through several countries on two wheels.

They've had to endure injury and bad weather, but it has made their pilgrimage unforgettable.

The cyclists travelled through eight countries to raise money to buy ambulances for Syria.

"We want to perform our Hajj pilgrimage but in that, we can use the journey to raise awareness. If we're cycling and we're trying to raise awareness for something we might as well raise awareness for people who are suffering in some of the worst situations," said Abdul Wahid, one of the cyclists.

TRT World ’s Yasmin Khatun-Dewan has more.