POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Syrian student in Japan translates local comic books into Arabic
Many Syrian children are finding it difficult to adjust to countries and cultures far away from home, but in Tokyo, one exchange student has found a message of hope in the characters of a Japanese comic book.
Syrian student in Japan translates local comic books into Arabic
In a country with only 500 Syrian nationals, Kassoumah Obada’s work is also helping to change misconceptions about Syrian people. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

The number of people who have fled the war in Syria now exceeds 5 million. 

As unrest in his home country of Syria worsened, Kassoumah Obada left for a university scholarship in Japan. 

Now, he translates Japanese comics into Arabic in the hope that it will help refugee children in severe circumstances fight for their dreams.

"In Syria, we had this spirit of trying so hard to be good at something and that's what made it so popular I think," Obada says. “When I heard that these books are being distributed to refugees around the world, that makes me really happy."

Mayu Yoshida reports with more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us