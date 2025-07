Yemen has long been known for producing some of the best honey in the world.

But Yemen's ruinous civil war has taken its toll on one of the impoverished country's prized exports – its coveted honey.

Thick, rich and as dense as liquid gold, Yemen's honey has traditionally been sought after in the oil-rich Gulf, where it is seen as a delicious and natural way to boost one's immune system.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has the story.