Air strike on Houthi checkpoint in Yemen kills seven
Saudi-led coalition warplanes attack Masajed district checkpoint, killing five civilians and two armed staff, as cholera epidemic rages.
People look at the wreckage of a taxi destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike on a checkpoint of the armed Houthi movement near Sanaa, Yemen on August 30, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

Warplanes attacked a checkpoint outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, killing five civilians in a taxi and two armed personnel manning the site, witnesses said.

The bombing in the Masajed district about 10 km (six miles) west of Sanaa caused the car to careen into a nearby gas station, setting it ablaze and complicating rescue efforts, they said.

A Saudi-led military coalition has launched thousands of air strikes against the armed Houthi movement which controls Yemen's capital and much of Yemen's north.

The coalition intervened in a civil war in March 2015 to restore to power Yemen's ousted, internationally recognised government, fighting Houthi rebels who reportedly receive support from Iran.

The war has killed at least 10,000 people and unleashed hunger and disease in the country that even before the conflict was one of the Arab world's poorest.

Another two million people have been displaced. 

More trouble ahead

While the war in Yemen has already caused a major crisis, floods are adding to the country's problems.

At least 18 people have been killed in southern Yemen in flooding caused by heavy rains, the government-run news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.

Monsoon rains on Tuesday night flooded the al Maqatra Wadi in Lahij province, southwest of the city of Taiz. Dozens of cars and vehicles were swept away, local officials were cited as saying.

"The bodies of 10 people have been found and a search is continuing for the other eight," the agency quoted one official as saying, appealing for international help.

Cholera could worsen situation

Aid organisations have warned that the rain season could exacerbate a cholera epidemic in Yemen. Since it began four months ago, it has infected more than half a million people and killed nearly 2,000, the World Health Organization said earlier this month.

The cholera outbreak has compounded a major humanitarian crisis in Yemen. 

SOURCE:Reuters
