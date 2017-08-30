WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump vows to right "self-destructive" tax code
President Donald Trump hits the road to sell his plans for America's tax code reform. This was a major campaign pledge that remains short on detail and a long way from becoming law.
Trump vows to right "self-destructive" tax code
US President Donald Trump gives remarks on his plans for tax reform during an appearance at the Loren Cook Company on August 30, 2017 in Springfield Missouri. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

 US President Donald Trump turned his populist rhetoric to tax reform on Wednesday, calling for "pro-American" business tax cuts as a way to create jobs and telling Congress that it needs to deliver.

Speaking at a manufacturing company in Springfield, Missouri, Trump called on Democrats to join his tax overhaul effort but offered few specifics.

"We must reduce the tax rate on American businesses so they keep jobs in America, create jobs in America and compete for workers right here in America," Trump said in his first presidential speech specifically on tax reform, one of his key 2016 campaign issues.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on Trump's tax reforms.

Advocating a 15 percent corporate tax rate, and a slew of other reforms, Trump insisted  "our self-destructive tax code cost millions of jobs, trillions of dollars, and billions of hours spent on compliance and paper work."

Trump has argued that ambitious reform of the tax code is needed to juice the economy further, and is counting on the Republican-controlled Congress to make that ambition reality.

The economy has been bright spot for Trump's troubled presidency, with unemployment rates falling and growth rates reaching their fastest clip in over two years.

Both congressional Democrats and Republicans say tax reform is needed but the Republican goal of enacting legislation this year faces an uphill battle in Congress, which has already failed to deliver on healthcare reform sought by Trump.

"I don't want to be disappointed by Congress. Do you understand me?" Trump said to cheers. "I think Congress is going to make a comeback, I hope so. I'll tell you what, the United States is counting on it."

Trump set out four tax reform principles: simplicity, a competitive tax code, tax relief for the middle class and international corporate tax reform.      

There has been no comprehensive overhaul of the tax code since 1986.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us