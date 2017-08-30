Following the Brexit vote, the British government is struggling to retain tariff-free trade with the European Union.

In case of no Brexit trade deal, prices of British import are likely to jump.

Britain’s fridges are full of products from the European Union and beyond, but 80 percent of UK food imports come from EU members.

Food prices have already been rising since the Brexit referendum, and they could go even higher if UK is forced to pay import duties on food from the EU.

TRT World's Katie Gregory reports from London