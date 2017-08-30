WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit may push food prices up in UK
Around 80 percent of UK's food imports come from the EU members and Brexit could lead to increase in food prices and shortages.
Brexit may push food prices up in UK
A resident walks past a fast food shop in the dock town of Tilbury in Essex, east of London on August 26, 2017. In the run down dock town of Tilbury on the eastern outskirts of London, backing for Brexit remains rock-solid, with uncompromising voters wanting Britain to get out of the EU, and get out fast. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

Following the Brexit vote, the British government is struggling to retain tariff-free trade with the European Union. 

In case of no Brexit trade deal, prices of British import are likely to jump.

Britain’s fridges are full of products from the European Union and beyond, but 80 percent of UK food imports come from EU members.

Food prices have already been rising since the Brexit referendum, and they could go even higher if UK is forced to pay import duties on food from the EU.

TRT World'sKatie Gregory reports from London

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us