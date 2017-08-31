WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey says US indictment against security personnel is biased
Ankara says the US failed to provide adequate security, after Turkish security guards indicted for brawl during President Erdogan's US visit.
Turkey says US indictment against security personnel is biased
A pro-Turkey demonstrator outside the White House during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Washington DC. / AFP
August 31, 2017

Turkey has complained to the United States over the indictment of its security guards involved in a brawl during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington in May this year.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 19 people, including 15 security officials, over the brawl between protesters and Erdogan's security detail outside the Turkish ambassador's residence.

"We are protesting in the strongest terms that a biased indictment is accepted. Our reaction to the topic has also been conveyed to the US ambassador to Ankara," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey blames US authorities, protesters for brawl

Eleven people were hurt in the melee which Ankara said was the fault of US authorities for failing to provide adequate security.

Ankara in June summoned the American ambassador over the May 16 incident and told Washington that the decision to issue arrest warrants was wrong, unacceptable, biased and lacking any legal basis.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the brawl was caused by the failure of local security to take necessary measures, and that the incident would not have occurred if US authorities had taken the usual measures they take in similar high-level visits. As a result, Ankara said Turkish citizens cannot be held responsible for the incident that took place.

Ankara also slammed the decision of the US authorities to allow pro-PKK protesters to rally close to the Turkish ambassador's residence since Ankara and Washington both recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us