The war in Syria has killed nearly half a million people since it began in 2011.

Millions more have fled the violence. But many others had to stay, putting their physical and mental well-being at risk.

In opposition-held areas in northern and southern Syria, any access to healthcare is difficult, and often dangerous, as every hospital in these areas has been hit by air strikes at least once .

Only one mental health facility remains open in opposition-held Syria. Its two doctors do what they can to help some of the country’s most vulnerable victims of war.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more in this exclusive report.