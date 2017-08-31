Jordan on Wednesday reopened its border crossing with Iraq, three years after Daesh began disrupting commerce along the route, and two years after Iraq shut it down.

It comes as Saudi Arabia is also reopening its border with Iraq after a decade-long closure, signalling thawing of relations with Iraq and battleground victories against Daesh.

Now that Iraqi forces have retaken control of the main Baghdad highway from Daesh, Jordan-Iraq border activity can resume.

"We must make a plan for protection for the next time, to protect the road from any Daesh movement again," said Mohammed Halbousi, governor of Anbar Province in Iraq.

After three years of Daesh control combined with an Iraqi offensive to retake the border, officials admit safety in the vicinity cannot be guaranteed.

Battles to wrest control of the Daesh-held areas in Iraq's Tal Afar and Syria's Raqqa areas continue.

Saudi-Iraqi relations

Saudi Arabia is also reopening its border with Iraq – after a 27-year shutdown that started during Saddam Hussein's rule.

Both moves are not strictly tied to Daesh defeats.

There's also speculation that the timing of reopening this border concomitant with reopening Iraq’s border with Saudi Arabia has to do with pulling Iraqi relations away from Iran.

Iran-Iraq ties have grown closer in recent years – a concern for some regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, when it comes to economic power and alliances.

Trade ties

Saudi Arabia also announced it will establish a joint trade commission with Iraq.

In Jordan, the business sector is eager to see overland commercial activity resume.

"It's a huge market. It's one of our best markets. That's why we all came here today as the private and public sector to celebrate this and make sure that things go in the right direction ASAP. We can't wait anymore," said Tarek H Tabba, Jordanian Chamber of Commerce.

Iraq is the Hashemite Kingdom's export market – more than half a billion US dollars per year in revenue was lost with the border closure.

With the reopening, the waiting is ostensibly over and the shift is toward sustaining commercial ties and maintaining stability.