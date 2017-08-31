Kenya's newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in on Thursday.

Among them is 23-year-old John Paul Mwirigi, set to be the country's youngest-ever parliamentarian.

Mwirigi, a college student, campaigned by bicycle as he could not afford to hire a car.

And he managed to win without spending large amounts of money on his campaign, something rarely heard of in Kenya.

Mwirigi says that his main goal is to create jobs for people his age, many of whom voted for the first time in this election.

John-Allan Namu reports for TRT World from Nairobi.