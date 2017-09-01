WORLD
2 MIN READ
Can Colombians back the new FARC?
The former guerrilla group is entering the political scene but finds reintegrating into civilian life, and appealing to Colombians, difficult.
Can Colombians back the new FARC?
Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timochenko, FARCs top commander speaks during the groups National Congress in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The nations once-largest rebel movement launched its political party as part of a historic peace deal signed last year. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

For more than half a century, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were regarded as renegades.

But then they laid down their arms in a peace accord that was signed in 2016, ending a conflict that killed more than 220,000 people

And now, FARC has taken a major step towards joining the civilian political process under the same famous acronym.

"We have in front of us many challenges and many difficulties. Nothing is easy in politics, much less revolutionary activity," the group's leader, Rodrigo Londono, said. 

Remaining the FARC

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels, whose first political conference will close on Friday with a concert and speeches in Bogota's central square, will now go by Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, preserving the Spanish initials.

Under the 2016 deal, most of the group's fighters were granted amnesty and allowed to participate in politics. 

Whether the rebels will get backing from Colombians, many of whom revile them, remains to be seen.

The group had originally floated several other names, including others which kept the initials, but the new name won against New Colombia in voting at the conference on Thursday, FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, said on Twitter.

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us