WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 23 dead in Karachi as heavy rains hit Pakistan
According to local media, most of those killed were electrocuted. The army has stepped in to aid with rescue and relief efforts in the massive city.
At least 23 dead in Karachi as heavy rains hit Pakistan
People and vehicles pass through a flooded road after the rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 31, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

At least 23 people have been killed in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, after heavy monsoon rains hit the sprawling metropolis overnight, officials said on Thursday.

The deaths were the latest in a monsoon season that has so far killed more than 1,200 people across the region encompassing India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The army steps in

Karachi's deluge came a day after India's financial centre, Mumbai, was hit with floods that killed 14 people.

Karachi's city administration requested army assistance, including water pumps, after the heavy overnight rains, the military said in a statement.

Pakistan's military was delivering aid to the city where main streets were flooded, cars abandoned and hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes.

The private charity Edhi Foundation, which runs ambulances and medical centres, said it had confirmed 13 people dead and 350-400 houses inundated near the Lyari River.

Countries in the region suffer frequent flooding during the June-September monsoon season, but international aid agencies say things have been worse than normal this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us