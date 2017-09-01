More than two million Muslims from countries around the world have arrived in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are expected to make the journey at least once in their lifetime.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story.

Thousands of troops protect holy sites

Pilgrims clad in white robes spent the previous night in an encampment at the hill where the Prophet Mohammad gave his last sermon.

Other worshippers who had been praying in the nearby Mina area ascended in buses or on foot from before dawn as security forces directed traffic and helicopters hovered overhead.

As the sun set, they began moving to the rocky plain of Muzdalifa to gather pebbles to throw at stone columns symbolising the devil at another location called Jamarat on Friday, which marks the first day of Eid al Adha (feast of sacrifice).

Saudi Arabia stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites – Mecca and Medina – and organising the pilgrimage. King Salman visited Mina to review the services offered to pilgrims, state media showed.

In 2015, close to 2,000 pilgrims died in a crush in Mina during while performing Hajj rites.

Officials say they have taken all necessary precautions this year, with more than 100,000 members of the security forces and 30,000 health workers on hand to maintain safety and provide first aid.