TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan calls US indictment of Turkish bodyguards "scandalous"
The indicted 15 Turkish security officials who were protecting the Turkish president from pro-PKK protesters in Washington, DC in May have since returned to Turkey.
Erdogan calls US indictment of Turkish bodyguards "scandalous"
Turkish President Erdogan greets his supporters as he attends a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey, August 30, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has described a US grand jury's indictment of Turkish security officials involved in confronting protesters during his visit to Washington in May as scandalous.

Eleven people were hurt in the incident that took place outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. Ankara blamed the clashes on groups linked to the PKK, which has led an armed campaign against the Turkish state for four decades.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US, as well as a number of other countries and international bodies including the EU.

On Tuesday, a US grand jury indicted 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, over the brawl between protesters and Erdogan's security personnel.

"This is a complete scandal," Erdogan told reporters on Friday morning. "It is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States."

Erdogan had earlier said that the United States had failed to provide him protection from PKK militants during his visit.

He added that the indictment against members of his security detail, who have since returned to Turkey, was not binding for Ankara.

Ankara in June summoned the US ambassador over the May 16 incident and told Washington that the decision to issue arrest warrants was wrong, unacceptable, biased and lacking any legal basis.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the brawl was caused by the failure of local security to take necessary measures, and that the incident would not have occurred if US authorities had taken the usual measures they take during similar high-level visits.

The skirmish  further strained bilateral ties at a time when the NATO allies are in sharp disagreement over policy in Syria.

The US has been working with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria in the fight against Daesh.

Turkey, however, rejects the SDF as it is largely comprised of YPG members. Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK and says the US alliance with the group amounts to supporting terrorism. 

Ankara is also increasingly frustrated over Washington’s failure to deport Fetullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric who has been living in self-exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. 

Gulen stands accused of leading a network, FETO (Fetullah Terror Organisation), which the Turkish government blames for a failed military coup attempt in July 2016. 

"The United States is still a country where the FETO gang is being protected,” Erdogan said. “The United States has literally become a country where the PKK terrorist organisation is under protection,” he added. 

"I am having trouble understanding what the United States is trying to do with all these developments."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us