POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lance Armstrong seeks to delay fraud trial until 2018
The US Justice Department is seeking $100 million in damages from Armstrong, claiming the cyclist had defrauded the government when he cheated while riding for a team sponsored by the US Postal Service.
Lance Armstrong seeks to delay fraud trial until 2018
Armstrong was banned for life in August 2012 after the US Anti-Doping Agency reported he actively took part in one of the most sophisticated doping schemes ever seen in sport. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong sought Friday to delay until next year his long-awaited battle against a $100 million lawsuit over whether he committed fraud by doping, currently set for trial in November.

In an application to the federal court in Washington where the case will be heard, Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for using performance enhancing drugs, said there was a scheduling conflict that would prevent one of his lawyers from appearing on November 7 when proceedings are due to get underway.

Emphasising that it was important to him to be represented by John Keker, his lawyer since 2011, Armstrong asked that a new date be set that is "no sooner than late Spring 2018."

The US Justice Department is seeking $100 million in damages from Armstrong, claiming he defrauded the government when he cheated while riding for a team sponsored by the US Postal Service (USPS).

Armstrong's legal team had unsuccessfully attempted to avert the trial, arguing that USPS had not suffered damages as a result of his doping and had in fact largely benefited from the $32 million it paid in sponsorship to Armstrong's Tailwind Sports Corporation.

But US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who presided over the case, ruled the issue could be decided by a jury alone.

Armstrong was banned for life in August 2012 after the US Anti-Doping Agency reported he actively took part in one of the most sophisticated doping schemes ever seen in sport.

After years of denials and despite his suspension for life, he finally acknowledged to American television host Oprah Winfrey in January 2013 that he doped throughout his career, including in all seven of his Tour wins from 1999-2005.

Former Armstrong teammate Floyd Landis filed a lawsuit in 2010 accusing Armstrong of fraud, and that suit was later joined by the government, which wants Armstrong to reimburse the US Postal Service for what it paid his team, plus damages.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us