After Israeli authorities demolished their schools in the West Bank, Palestinian children sit inside tents at the beginning of the school year.

At least four Palestinian schools have been damaged or destroyed in recent weeks in the West Bank.

Israel said the structures had been built without proper planning permits and due procedure was followed in carrying out the demolition.

But human rights groups say permits for Palestinians to put up new buildings are nearly impossible to obtain, while Israeli settlements established in violation of international law continue to expand.

The rights groups further said that another 55 educational facilities in the occupied West Bank are threatened with demolition or have been given stop work orders.

Palestinian officials say the demolition of schools is part of a wider effort to remove facilities in the area to force people to leave.

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayel has more.