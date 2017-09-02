WORLD
2 MIN READ
Returning home from life as a refugee to life as an IDP in Nigeria
Many Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram attacks have started to return from neighbouring Cameroon. But the conditions at camps back home are not what they had hoped for.
Camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Nigeria. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Attacks by Boko Haram in Nigeria in recent years have forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

Many who found shelter in neighbouring Cameroon have started to return. After two years, the conditions at camps back home are not what these displaced persons had hoped for.

But returning home to Nigeria also means living in a camp; a life with few facilities.

Mariamo Ishiaku is one such Nigerian, displaced within her own country, living in a temporary shelter. 

TRT World’s Wendy Agbo reports from an IDP camp in Abuja.

A major humanitarian crisis 

Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency in Nigeria has left at least 20,000 dead and sparked one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. 

The frequency of attacks in the northeast of the country has increased in the last few months, killing at least 172 people between June 1 and September 1, according to a Reuters tally.

The continuing violence has left tens of thousands in famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

Some 8.5 million people in the worst affected parts of northeastern Nigeria are now in need of some form of humanitarian assistance.

As many as 5.2 million people lacking secure access to food, the UN has said. 

SOURCE:TRT World
