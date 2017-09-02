TÜRKİYE
Turkey tells Bangladesh to open their doors to Rohingya Muslims
Ankara says that Turkey is ready to cover all of the expenses for taking in Rohingya Muslims who are being persecuted in Myanmar.
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Bangladesh to open its doors for Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state on Friday.

Speaking at an AK Party Eid al Adha celebration event in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu said they had asked Bangladesh to open its doors for Rohingya people fleeing Myanmar and that Turkey would pay their expenses.

"We also mobilised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. We will hold a summit regarding Arakan [Rakhine state] this year. We need to find a decisive solution to this problem," Cavusoglu added.

He said no other Muslim country other than Turkey is showing sensitivity for the massacres happening in Rakhine state.

Cavusoglu also spoke on the phone with former UN Secretary General and head of Advisory Commission on Rakhine State Kofi Annan on Friday, according to diplomatic sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on August 25 when the country’s security forces launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community. It triggered a fresh influx of refugees towards neighbouring Bangladesh, though the country sealed off its border to refugees.

Media reports said Myanmar security forces used disproportionate force, displacing thousands of Rohingya villagers and destroying their homes with mortars and machine guns.

The region has seen simmering tension between its Buddhist and Muslim populations since communal violence broke out in 2012.

A security crackdown launched last October in Maungdaw, where Rohingya make up the majority, led to a UN report on human rights violations by security forces that indicated crimes against humanity.

The UN documented mass gang-rape, killings -- including infants and young children -- brutal beatings, and disappearances. Rohingya representatives have said approximately 400 people have been slain during the crackdown.

