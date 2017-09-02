WORLD
4 MIN READ
Campaigners blame state for disappearance of Argentine activist
The family of Santiago Maldonado, an activist for indigenous rights, says he went missing while in police custody. The incident has become a reminder of the thousands disappeared by the military regime from 1976 to 1983.
Campaigners blame state for disappearance of Argentine activist
A man holds up a portrait of Santiago Maldonado, who has been missing since security forces clashed with indigenous activists in Patagonia one month ago. Protesters in Buenos Aires, Argentina demanded state action to find him. September 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

The case of an Argentine activist for indigenous rights whose family says he disappeared while in police custody is raising dark memories of the country's years of dictatorship.

Everywhere from hospitals and bus stations to football grounds, signs have appeared reading: "Where is Santiago Maldonado? The state is responsible."

Campaign groups say Maldonado, 27, was detained by state forces on August 1 after joining in a protest march by the Mapuche indigenous group.

Protests

On Friday, marking a month since his disappearance, mothers with babies, retirees and students joined a rally for Maldonado in Buenos Aires' Plaza de Mayo — the symbolic site of protests for victims of the dictatorship.

"This transcends the issue of political affiliation," said demonstrator Aepa Espinoza, 45, accompanied by his wife and two small children who held a picture of Maldonado.

"This case shows that there are deep divisions in the country because we should all be here," he said.

Forced "disappearances"

For decades, relatives have been rallying on the square for the thousands of people killed or "disappeared" by the military regime from 1976 to 1983.

Campaigners say 30,000 people were victims of forced "disappearances" under the dictatorship — and hundreds of others even afterwards.

President Mauricio Macri has been in power since 2015. His backers accuse supporters of the previous government of Cristina Kirchner of putting together a campaign to discredit the government by comparing its actions with that of the dictatorship. 

The Coordinator Against Police and Institutional Repression, a non-government campaign group, says 210 people have disappeared while in police custody since the dictatorship ended.

State's responsibility

But the case of Maldonado is the first one where state institutions, rather than individual officers, have been seriously accused of involvement in a disappearance.

These accusations of state responsibility have been vociferously backed by campaign groups, including the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

The Grandmothers have campaigned for decades for the victims of the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

Maldonado is said to have last been seen being put into a military police vehicle by officers who broke up a demonstration in the southern province of Chubut.

For Amnesty International, the state has a clear case to answer.

"The state must make every effort to find Maldonado, even more so if it is taken into account that Santiago disappeared in the context of a social protest where Gendarmerie intervened," said Mariela Belski, Amnesty's executive director in Argentina.

Maldonado moved from the Buenos Aires area to Chubut last year.

He arrived in Patagonia as a backpacker, and joined the demonstration purely out of a sense of social justice, his family and friends say.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us