WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh suicide bombers target Baghdad petrol station
Three men armed with guns, grenades and suicide vests attacked the petrol station in the Iraqi capital, killing seven people.
Daesh suicide bombers target Baghdad petrol station
A firefighter hoses down at the site of a car bomb attack in Jamela market in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that struck a state-run power station north of Baghdad early on Saturday, killing seven people.

The facility was forced to shut down after the attack, police and army sources said.

At least three gunmen wearing explosive vests attacked the power station around 3 a.m. local time, near the northern city of Samarra, about 100 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad. 

They used grenades to enter the facility.

"I was on my night shift and suddenly heard shooting and blasts. A few minutes later I saw one attacker wearing a military uniform and throwing grenades through the windows," said Raied Khalid, a worker who was injured by shrapnel.

Security sources said the three gunmen briefly took control of the station, but police managed to regain control after three hours.

Four policemen and three workers were killed in the assault, in which 13 were wounded, police and medical sources from a nearby hospital said.

One of the attackers, who was cornered by security forces, detonated his suicide vest near one the power generators, causing a fire.

The two other gunmen were killed, security sources said, either by blowing themselves up or in clashes with the security forces.

Operations at the facility were expected to be suspended briefly, while repairs were under way, electricity officials said.

Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us