London secret "mail rail" line to reopen for public
The hidden tunnels first opened in 1927 and were used to carry post, but will now become a tourist attraction.
The train operates on the mail rail line - a 6.4-mile underground train track that once transported letters and parcels 70 feet below ground. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

A secret underground railway below London is set to be re-opened to the public 14 years after it closed down.

The train operates on the “mail rail” line - a 6.4-mile underground train track that once transported letters and parcels 70 feet below ground to and from sorting offices on the east and west sides of the city 22 hours each day.

The hidden tunnels that first opened in 1927 had ceased operations in 2003. 

The railway now be opened to the public as a tourist attraction, part of the new Postal Museum in the city’s Clerkenwell district.

TRT World’s Sarah Morice takes a ride on the underground train.

