WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in northeastern Nigeria
Most of the victims belong to a camp for internally displaced people, who are trying to escape Boko Haram violence. The total number of suspected cholera cases in the country stands at 186, according to the health ministry.
Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in northeastern Nigeria
Refugees wait on top of a truck in the Muna Garage area in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, February 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Fourteen people have died of cholera in northeast Nigeria, with most of the victims living in a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the health ministry said Saturday.     

“Up to September 1, 14 deaths have been reported,” the health ministry said in a statement.

It said “the total number of suspected cholera cases stands at 186.”

Most of the suspected cases and deaths are in Muna Garage, a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno - which is the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The other victims come from neighbouring districts.

Nigeria’s government and NGOs are now working to improve sanitation, including better water purification and installing extra latrines, in a bid to prevent new cases, the statement said.

The city of Maiduguri has doubled in size since the start of the conflict with Boko Haram some eight years ago, rising to some two million inhabitants due to influxes of displaced people from across Borno state.

 The fighting has left some 20,000 people dead and displaced some 2.6 million in the country’s northeast.

Many of these displaced people are now living in camps where they lack sufficient food and are at risk of diseases like malaria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us