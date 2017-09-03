CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Colombian artist features Pope on memorial coin made from bullet casings
Artist Hector Ruiz's medallion is made from melted bullet casings to serve as a symbol of peace after the bitter 53-year war between FARC and the Colombian state. Pope Francis is set to visit Colombia on Wednesday,
Colombian artist features Pope on memorial coin made from bullet casings
The medallion bears the face of Pope Francis on one side while the other depicts the cathedral of Villavicencio. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Colombia on Wednesday to celebrate the country’s long road to peace.         

After 50 years of civil war, FARC rebels laid down arms. FARC has now formed a legitimate political party, the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, repurposing the famous Spanish acronym.

On a five-day trip, the Pope will meet with the victims of war.

The city of Villavicencio, which will be welcoming the Pope, has commissioned original memorabilia for the occasion.

It is a medallion designed by Colombian artist Hector Ruiz. 

It is made from melted bullet casings to serve as a symbol of peace after the bitter 50-year war between FARC rebels and the Colombian state.

TRT World’s Staci Bivens reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us