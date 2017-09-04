Two years of war in Yemen have caused severe food shortages in the country, contributing further to the hardships of the people.

More than 20 million people in Yemen don’t have enough to eat.

With the ongoing war showing no sign of end, the humanitarian crisis only seems to be getting worse with time.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken reports.

Largest humanitarian crisis

Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has been overtaken by violence since the Arab Spring protests in 2011 led to war in 2014, when Houthi rebels and their allies seized Sanaa and vast tracts of other territory.

More than 8,300 people have been killed and 44,000 wounded since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen war to support the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Close to 2,000 Yemenis have also died of cholera since April and another 600,000 are expected to contract the infection this year.

The United Nations has called Yemen the “largest humanitarian crisis in the world.”