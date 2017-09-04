WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 20M people face food shortages in war-torn Yemen
Months ago the United Nations called Yemen the “largest humanitarian crisis in the world.” Two years of war in the country have created severe food shortages.
Over 20M people face food shortages in war-torn Yemen
With the ongoing war showing no sign of end, it is feared that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen could only get worse. / Reuters
September 4, 2017

Two years of war in Yemen have caused severe food shortages in the country, contributing further to the hardships of the people.

More than 20 million people in Yemen don’t have enough to eat.

With the ongoing war showing no sign of end, the humanitarian crisis only seems to be getting worse with time.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken reports.

Largest humanitarian crisis

Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has been overtaken by violence since the Arab Spring protests in 2011 led to war in 2014, when Houthi rebels and their allies seized Sanaa and vast tracts of other territory.

More than 8,300 people have been killed and 44,000 wounded since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen war to support the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. 

Close to 2,000 Yemenis have also died of cholera since April and another 600,000 are expected to contract the infection this year.

The United Nations has called Yemen the “largest humanitarian crisis in the world.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us