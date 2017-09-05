WORLD
2 MIN READ
Children from war-ravaged Syrian town celebrate Eid
Children of Eastern Ghouta, one of the rebel-held areas around the capital city of Damascus, came out to celebrate Eid amid fears of shelling by regime forces.
Children play on a swing as they celebrate Eid al Adha, a Muslim religious holiday, at a rebel-held area in Deraa. / Reuters
September 5, 2017

The rebel held pockets around Syria’s capital Damascus have been hit hard by the ongoing civil war.

Eastern Ghouta is among such areas which have endured chemical attacks and have been under siege by regime forces for years.

But for its people, life goes on, and during the Eid festival, children who have only known war for the past six years, have been trying to have some fun.

Mahmoud Al Qadiri, one of these children who came out to celebrate Eid, says fear of shelling does not leave his mind.

“Our situation is getting worse and there isn’t enough money to buy new clothes. I’m afraid of the intense regime shelling. They usually target people while gathered celebrating Eid."

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
