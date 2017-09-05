The rebel held pockets around Syria’s capital Damascus have been hit hard by the ongoing civil war.

Eastern Ghouta is among such areas which have endured chemical attacks and have been under siege by regime forces for years.

But for its people, life goes on, and during the Eid festival, children who have only known war for the past six years, have been trying to have some fun.

Mahmoud Al Qadiri, one of these children who came out to celebrate Eid, says fear of shelling does not leave his mind.

“Our situation is getting worse and there isn’t enough money to buy new clothes. I’m afraid of the intense regime shelling. They usually target people while gathered celebrating Eid."

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi reports.