Rap star Lil Wayne hospitalised after suffering seizures
The Grammy-winning singer was set to perform in Las Vegas late on Sunday night but he had to be rushed to a hospital after he was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room.
Four years ago the singer had told a radio station that he is epileptic and prone to seizures. / Reuters
September 5, 2017

Grammy-winning rap star Lil Wayne was taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering a seizure and being found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room, said celebrity news website TMZ.

Lil Wayne, 34, who has become one of the biggest names in rap music over a two-decade career, suffered a second seizure at the hospital, TMZ added.

The rapper’s representative confirmed to the site that he had suffered multiple seizures.

The incident comes more than a year after the rap star, whose Grammy wins include the best rap album award in 2008 for Tha Carter III, was treated after suffering what his representatives called two minor seizures.

Four years ago Lil Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, spent several days at a Los Angeles hospital, after which he told radio station Power 106 he was epileptic and prone to seizures.

Lil Wayne had been set to perform in Las Vegas late on Sunday night.

The New Orleans-born rapper began his professional career aged nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by Cash Money Records.

SOURCE:Reuters
