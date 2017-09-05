WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza children suffer as decade-long Israeli blockade persists
Gaza is home to at least one million children living in dire conditions due to the continuing Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory.
Gaza children suffer as decade-long Israeli blockade persists
Israel imposed strict land and sea blockades on Gaza after Hamas took control of the coastal enclave in 2007. / AFP
September 5, 2017

The Israeli blockade on Gaza has been ongoing for a decade since Hamas took control of the coastal area in 2007.

The blockade has crippled the economy of the Palestinian territory which is one of the most densely populated places in the world.

As many as one million children live in Gaza and charities have described their living condition as dire.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

UN Chief appeals for Gaza aid

In his first visit to Gaza after assuming office in January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week appealed for large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also ordered immediate release of $4 million from the UN’s emergency relief fund for the isolated territory.

Guterres later said it was “important to open the closures,” in a reference to Israel’s decade-long blockade of Gaza and its border with Egypt that has remained largely closed in recent years.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us