WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kidnapped Red Cross staff released in Afghanistan after seven months
At least six of their colleagues died in the attack on February 8 in Jawzjan province on the border with Turkmenistan.
Kidnapped Red Cross staff released in Afghanistan after seven months
International Red Cross employees are seen a day after a suicide attack and gun battle at the aid agencys building in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. May 30, 2013. / AP
September 5, 2017

Two Red Cross staff members kidnapped early this year in Afghanistan have been released, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

The two were abducted on February 8 while delivering assistance in Jawzjan province, in the north of the country, on the border with Turkmenistan.

At least six of their colleagues were killed in the attack, which prompted the ICRC to suspend operations in Afghanistan for a time.

"We are relieved and grateful that our colleagues are now back with us unharmed," head of ICRC’s Afghan delegation Monica Zanarelli said in a statement.

At the time of the attack, officials in the area blamed Daesh gunmen but the ICRC said it would not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or details of the release.

Kidnapping has been a major problem in Afghanistan for many years. Most victims are Afghans abducted for ransom but foreigners or Afghans working for foreign organisations have also been targeted.

The ICRC has been attacked in Afghanistan previously.

On May 29, 2013, insurgents attacked the ICRC in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, killing an Afghan guard.

At least seven staff members, believed to be the total number of foreign workers at the ICRC in Jalalabad, were rescued by Afghan police during the attack.

The attack involved a suicide bomber and three gunmen, an Afghanistan interior ministry spokesman said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us