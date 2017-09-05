WORLD
4 MIN READ
Leaked document details British plans to limit EU migrants
Britain intends to impose limits on low-skilled EU workers and restrict the arrival of Europeans' family members after Brexit, according to a leaked document posted on the Guardian newspaper's website.
Leaked document details British plans to limit EU migrants
Leaked document details British plans to limit EU migrants / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

Britain will end the free movement of labour immediately after Brexit and introduce measures to drive down the number of lower-skilled EU migrants, a leaked government document published by TheGuardian newspaper said on Tuesday.

Reducing net migration to Britain was one of the main reasons behind last year's vote to leave the European Union, but firms have expressed concern they may not be able to hire the skilled and unskilled workers they need after Brexit.

"Put plainly, this means that, to be considered valuable to the country as a whole, immigration should benefit not just the migrants themselves but also make existing residents better off," TheGuardian quoted the document as saying.

The government envisages a dual system for EU citizens arriving after Brexit, with those wishing to stay long-term needing to apply for a two-year residence permit.

Those deemed "highly-skilled," however, would be allowed to apply for a permit for up to five years under the proposals. 

In the lengthy document, marked "sensitivem" Britain's interior ministry also says it may "tighten up" the definition of family members allowed to accompany EU workers in Britain.

TheGuardian said the document had yet to be endorsed by Prime Minister Theresa May's top team of ministers.

The government does not comment on leaked draft documents, a government spokesperson said.      

"We will be setting out our initial proposals for a new immigration system which takes back control of the UK’s borders later in the Autumn," the spokesperson said.

May has previously said that free movement of labour would have to end when Britain leaves the bloc, but she has so far offered no detail on what kind of immigration system she wants.

The Guardian said the government was also outlining a phased introduction of a new immigration system that ends the right to settle in Britain for most European migrants – and places tough new restrictions on their rights to bring in family members.

"Food and drink manufacturing, Britain's largest manufacturing sector, will be alarmed by the proposals contained in the document published by The Guardian," The Food and Drinks Federation said in a statement.

In August, net migration to Britain fell to its lowest level in three years in the 12 months to the end of March, with more than half the drop caused by EU citizens leaving and fewer arriving since the Brexit vote.

But, at 246,000, the figure is far higher than the "tens of thousands" May has repeatedly stressed she believes is a sustainable level of migration. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us