Residents of Mosul begin rebuilding their lives
Daesh was defeated in Mosul city after a bitter campaign that destroyed it and claimed thousands of lives. But its residents have begun to rally.
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

Daesh’s territories in Iraq continue to shrink as their cities fall one by one to the Iraqi army and the US-led coalition.

Iraq's second largest city, Mosul, was cleared of Daesh more than five weeks ago.

But the battle for Mosul destroyed the old city, and human rights groups say there are hundreds, if not thousands, of civilians buried under the rubble.

One US General described the battle for Mosul as the worst urban combat he'd seen in 30 years.

Another compared it to the bombing of Dresden in World War II.

Amid the death and destruction, residents of Mosul have begun to rebuild their lives.

TRT World’s Nicole Johnston reports from the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
