POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Joshua relishing heavyweight title defence against Pulev
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff, UK.
Joshua relishing heavyweight title defence against Pulev
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Bulgarias Kubrat Pulev on October 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said on Tuesday his mandatory defence against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev “can’t come soon enough.”

Joshua will return to action for the first time since his epic victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April when he takes on Pulev in the Principality Stadium on October 28.

“October 28 can’t come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready,” WBA and IBF belt holder Joshua said in a statement.

“I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold-out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.”

Pulev will be facing his second world title fight having fought and lost to Klitschko in 2014 and said on Monday he would relish taking on the Briton in front an expected 80,000 crowd.

“Anthony is a great and dangerous rival but his style fits perfectly with mine,” Pulev said on his Facebook page.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us