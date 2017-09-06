WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cameroon English schools close as anglophone crisis intensifies
Children in Cameroon's English-speaking regions should be heading to school. But they've had to stay home over a boycott against the government's treatment of English speakers.
Cameroon English schools close as anglophone crisis intensifies
Anti-government demonstrators block a road in Bamenda, Cameroon, which has been a protest hub over marginalisation complaints in the largely Francophone country. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

It's back to school time in Cameroon. But in English-speaking regions, children are staying home due to a general strike by English-speaking activists.

English speakers, who make up less than a fifth of the country's 23 million people, say they are marginalised and discriminated against by the French-speaking majority.

Activists have called for English speakers to boycott schools, saying it's the only way they can get the government's attention.

But not everyone agrees that a boycott that keeps children out of school is the best way to address the problem.

TRT World's Sara Firth Reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us