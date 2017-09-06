WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli courts handing Palestinian properties to Jewish settlers
Several Israeli organisations are going to court saying Palestinian homes once belonged to Jews, but Palestinians say this is an attempt to remove them from Jerusalem.
Israeli courts handing Palestinian properties to Jewish settlers
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man after a forced eviction of a Palestinian family from their home in East Jerusalem on Tuesday after a long legal battle over ownership, in Jerusalem September 5, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

Israeli courts are increasingly ruling in favour of Jewish settlers in cases against Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Shamasneh family has lived in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for 50 years, but Israeli police have just told them to get out.

The Israeli supreme court has now handed their home over to the 'Israel Land Fund' after it delivered its verdict on a case that began in 2009.

The family says the court did not consider their appeal. "There was a knock on the door at 5:00 AM. I asked who it was, and was told it was the police. We opened the door, the first thing they did was take the gas tank and placed it outside. Then they carried my husband to his chair and took him outside the house. My sons were then taken outside and not allowed to move, They went through our house and left nothing," Fahima Shamasneh explained.

TRT World’sMohamed Hamayel met the Shamasneh family in occupied East Jerusalem.

The fund claimed their home belonged to a Jewish family before 1948.

Currently, several Israeli organisations including Elad and Ateret Cohaneim have been taking Palestinian families in Jerusalem to court. The organisations say these homes once belonged to Jews, while the Palestinians say this is an attempt to remove them from Jerusalem.

To date, several Palestinian families in Jerusalem have been thrown out of their homes, with similar incidents happening in other areas such as Silwan as well as the Mount of Olives.

In a recent newspaper interview, the director of the Israel Land Fund - who is also a city councilman for Jerusalem - said the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood will have around 400 Jewish families in a matter of years.

"Sheikh Jarrah, or Shimon Hatzadik, is going through a revolution, and we will see its outcome in something like five years," he told the Jerusalem Post.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us