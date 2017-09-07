BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Harvey pushes US jobless claims to a two-year high
Claims in Texas jumped more than 400 percent for the week, climbing to 63,742 after the storm, from 12,105 the week before.
Harvey pushes US jobless claims to a two-year high
Businesses like this one in Spring, Texas, have suffered in the wake of Harvey and many have yet to get off the ground leaving workers to make jobless claims. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2017

Hurricane Harvey's devastation in Texas sent new claims for US jobless benefits skyrocketing last week to a two-year high, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

And the increase from the prior week was the largest in nearly five years, with claims for unemployment insurance in Texas alone rising more than four fold.

For the week ending September 2, new jobless claims surged by 62,000 to 298,000, seasonally adjusted, the highest level since April 2015 and far higher than forecast by economists, even though they predicted a jump.

It was the largest weekly increase since November 2012, when claims soared in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the densely populated New York metropolitan area.

The Labor Department provided no estimate for the precise extent to which Harvey affected the weekly numbers. But claims in Texas jumped more than 400 percent for the week, climbing to 63,742 in the week after the storm from 12,105 the week before, although these state figures were not seasonally adjusted.

Damage estimates from Harvey, which made landfall on August 26, range from around $50 billion to well over $100 billion, making it among the costliest-ever US storms.

The Houston area is home to multinational corporations in the tech, energy and defense sectors. The storm also idled a large share of US oil and gas production and refining capacity.

Analysts say economic activity in the Gulf Coast region is likely to drop sharply in the wake of the storm before spiking during reconstruction efforts and then quickly reverting to prior trends.

Despite the jump in the latest week, initial jobless claims have held below 300,000 for two and a half years, the longest stretch since 1970. While claims can see big swings from week to week, the data can be used to gauge prevalence of layoffs and the health of labor markets.

The less volatile four-week moving average rose only 5.7 percent to 250,250 claims, matching a level recorded in April.

Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us