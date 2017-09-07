While politicians squabble over the terms of Brexit, business leaders are rushing to make contingency plans. Several European cities are trying to lure big banks out of the City of London.

Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin have all presented their case. But it's Frankfurt that appears to be best placed to take over from London.

"Certainly the connectivity of Frankfurt as a city, the infrastructure was a lot more prevalent than it is for example in Paris or in Dublin or in Amsterdam,” says Jeremy Cook, a chief economist at World First.

Katie Gregory take a closer look at how Frankfurt may be poised to become Europe's next financial capital.