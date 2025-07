The Libyan city of Sirte was Daesh's stronghold in North Africa until the end of 2016.

Daesh fighters ruled the city for more than a year until a coalition of Libyan fighters forced them out with the help of US air strikes.

People have only started getting back to a form of normal, despite the horrors they've seen.

TRT World’s Zeina Awad made a rare visit to the city to see what life is like after Daesh.