Russia claimed on Friday to have killed several top commanders of Daesh in an air strike in Syria, including the so-called Emir of Deir Ezzor and the 'Minister of War.'

"As a result of a precision air strike of the Russian air forces in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor city, a command post, communication centre and some 40 ISIS [Daesh] fighters have been killed," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

"According to confirmed data, among the killed fighters are four influential field commanders including Deir Ezzor emir Abu Mohammed al Shimali," the ministry said.

Gulmurod Khalimov, a native of Tajikistan who is known as Daesh's 'minister of war', suffered a "fatal injury," the ministry added.

It's the second time since April this year that his death has been claimed in an air strike.

Backed by Russia, Syrian regime troops on Tuesday broke through a years-long siege imposed by Daesh on tens of thousands of civilians in Deir Ezzor.

Russia has been providing air cover for regime leader Bashar al Assad's offensive on Daesh and other groups since 2015.

$3 million bounty

Khalimov was a colonel who received US training while heading the riot police force in his native Tajikistan.

The United States last year placed a $3 million bounty on his head.

The Russian defence ministry said that the air strike, which was carried out on an unspecified date, was ordered after Moscow received intelligence earlier this week about a meeting of senior Daesh commanders in the area.

Deir Ezzor has been cut off from the regime-held areas since 2013, after rebel groups rose up against the Assad regime.

Daesh then overran rebel positions and encircled the regime enclave and the nearby air base in the city in 2014.