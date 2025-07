Weeks after Daesh was driven out of Mosul in Iraq, life is slowly picking up in Iraq's second-largest city.

Children are going back to school for exams. For most, it's the first time in three years.

But from destroyed school buildings to dealing with the trauma of war, children in Mosul have many challenges to overcome as they restart their education.

Ash Gallagher reports from west Mosul for TRT World.