Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean on Friday, leaving a trail of devastation and killing 17 as it barreled towards the United States where up to a million people have been told to flee.

So far 1.2 million people have been affected by Irma, the Red Cross said.

But that number looks set to rise – and could reach as high as 26 million, the agency said.

With the monster storm expected to reach the American south by the weekend, coastal areas of Florida and Georgia were battening down the hatches and carrying out their biggest evacuation since 2005.

Irma was about 55 miles (85 km) south of Great Inagua Island early on Friday, after soaking the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and pummeling the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It was heading for the Bahamas, where it was expected to bring 20-foot (6-meter) storm surges before moving to Cuba and then slamming into southern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has this report from Washington.

Residents stocking up

In Miami, hundreds lined up for bottled water and cars looped around city blocks to get gas on Thursday. Gasoline shortages in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area worsened on Thursday, with sales up to five times the norm.

In Palm Beach, the waterfront Mar-a-Lago estate owned by US President Donald Trump was ordered evacuated, media said.

A mandatory evacuation on Georgia's Atlantic coast was due to begin on Saturday, Governor Nathan Deal said.

Irma has ravaged a series of small islands in the northeast Caribbean, including Barbuda, Saint Martin and the British and US Virgin Islands, ripping down trees and flattening homes and hospitals.

Deaths rise

Four people died in the US Virgin islands, a government spokesman said, and a major hospital was badly damaged by the wind. A US amphibious assault ship arrived in the US Virgin Islands on Thursday and sent helicopters for medical evacuations from the destroyed hospital.

A man was reported missing after trying to cross a river in Cerca La Source in Haiti's Central Plateau region.

Barbuda, where one person died, was reduced "to rubble", Prime Minister Gaston Browne said. In the British overseas territory of Anguilla, another person was killed and the hospital, airport and power and phone services were damaged, emergency service officials said.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said four bodies were recovered on the French-Dutch island of Saint Martin, which was hit hard.

Three people were killed in Puerto Rico and around two-thirds of the population lost electricity, Governor Ricardo Rossello said after the storm rolled by the US territory's northern coast. A surfer was also reported killed in Barbados.

The storm passed just to the north of the island of Hispaniola, shared by Dominican Republic and Haiti, causing some damage to roofs, flooding and power outages as it approached the impoverished Haitian side.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from the Dominican Republic.

Tourists evacuated

Cuba started evacuating some of the 51,000 tourists visiting the island, particularly 36,000 people at resorts on the northern coast. In Caibarien, a coastal town in the hurricane's predicted path, residents were heading farther inland.

Irma was the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean and one of the five most forceful storms to hit the Atlantic basin in 82 years, according to the NHC.

The storm activity comes after Hurricane Harvey claimed about 60 lives and caused property damage estimated at as much as $180 billion in Texas and Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose, situated about 700 kilometres east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands has gained in strength with the US National Hurricane Center categorizing it as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.