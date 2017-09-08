TÜRKİYE
Commuters using electric bus service to travel in Turkey’s Izmir
Main objectives of the new public bus service are to cater to the growing number of passengers and to contribute towards keeping the environment clean through reduced levels of carbon emissions.
In Izmir, the new electric busses have saved thousands of litres of diesel since May. / TRTWorld
September 8, 2017

Izmir, one of Turkey's most visited tourist attractions, now has electric busses for its public.

The launch of the new route is aimed at addressing a number of challenges including provision of more public transport options to the growing number of passengers and cutting down on consumption of diesel as the main source of fuel.

The other major objective of the electric busses is to contribute towards keeping the environment clean through reduced levels of carbon emissions.

TRT World’s Mobin Nasir went to Izmir to find out more about the new bus service.

SOURCE:TRT World
